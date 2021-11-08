Yahoo Boy Accused Of Using His Girlfriend for Ritua!s After Giving Her ₦1m And iPhone 12 On Her Birthday.

Published:

An alleged Yahoo boy has been accused of using his student girlfriend for money ritua!s after gifting her ₦1M and an iPhone on her birthday

The victim, identified as Omowunmi, is an ND1 student of the Department of Mass Communication, Osun State Polytechnic.

She reportedly died after she visited the accused boyfriend at his house.

A student eyewitness, Toba, said Omowunmi was rushed out of the boyfriend’s house after she had a brief illness.

She was hurriedly taken to a nearby hospital, but she was rejected which eventually led to her death.

People have been pointing fingers at her boyfriend as they accused him of using her for money rituals.

It was also said that the late Omowunmi and the boyfriend, who is not a student of the polytechnic, started dating about two weeks ago.

Information gathered revealed that the Yahoo boyfriend bought her an iPhone 12.

And also gave her the sum of one million naira cash gift on her birthday.

Mr Tope Abiola, the spokesperson of the polytechnic confirmed the death of the ND1 student.

Abiola disclosed that the police are in charge of the case and the suspect has been arrested and being interrogated





