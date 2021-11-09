Why i Was Arreated By South African Police..BBnaija Cross

Published:

Big Brother Naija star, Cross Ike, has been reportedly apprehended in South Africa.

The development is coming two weeks after he set tongues wagging on social media with his 'accidental' post of an uncensored personal nude video via his snapchat account



Cross tweeted the news of his arrest on his official handle on Tuesday.



According to him, he was accosted and taken into custody by the South African Police for violating a curfew.







Fortunately for the reality television star, he was later released by the authorities.



Cross said, “So SA, I got stopped by your police. Apparently, there’s a curfew. They took me to their office.



"So guys I tell them say I get SA name called Siyabonga and my first time in SA and they smile and I think they wan let us go ooo Omo Japa Jaoa. My bed they call me thanks guys we free now.”



