Transformation Agenda : Gov Umahi Makes Statement With Ebonyi Shopping Mall ( See Pictures )

The Ebonyi Shopping Mall is one of the landmark projects executed by the administration of Engineer David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE.





Situated close to the Akanu Ibiam Flyover, adjacent to the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki along the Trans-Saharan highway, the Ebonyi Shopping mall is a one-stop-shop in infrastructural development and economic transformation of our dear salt of the Nation.





Modelled after the Dubai Mall in United Arab Emirates, UAE, the Mall has a glaring signature of the Engineering prowess of the transformative Governor, David Nweze Umahi.





The Ebonyi Shopping mall which is fully completed with all the compliments of Dubai-like finishing is expected to in no distant time boost the Internally Generated Revenue and provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs to Ebonyians.





When the project was conceived some years back by Governor David Nweze Umahi, many dismissed it as one of the emerging abandoned white elephant projects as was typical of some political jobbers.





In a speed of light, Governor Umahi pursued the project with stoic devotion and today, it is fully completed to the glory of God.





With Umahi’s Midas touch clearly evident in the super-structural and one-in-town prospective money-spinner, Ebonyians can not wait to begin to reap the exquisite fruits of the Governor’s foresight.





With potential investors thronging in with their bids to take over and manage the gargantuan edifice, Ebonyi State is gearing up to witness swell in the State's internally Generated Revenue.





The teeming Skilled Ebonyi youths would soon wear smiling faces due to millions of direct and indirect jobs to be provided at the point of full activation of the economic hub.





As Ebonyians eagerly await the commencement of economic activities at the prestigious Ebonyi Shopping Mall, Ebonyi State is expected to in no distant time become one of the busiest economic destinations in Nigeria.





Governor David Umahi has placed the State on global map of development; the Shopping Mall being one of the indices.









