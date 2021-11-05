Thugs Prevent Former Governor Goje From Entering Gombe State

Published:

Suspected thugs on Friday prevented Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje from entering Gombe town.





Goje, who was in Gombe to attend a wedding fatihah, landed at the Gombe Airport in Lawanti, at about 10:40am.





It was learnt that the suspected thugs block the Gombe-Bauchi Highway near the International Conference Centre, set bonfires on the road, denying entry into or outside Gombe.





Our correspondent reports that several vehicles were either smashed or burnt, while scores sustained various degree of injuries.





Thousands of commuters were left stranded along the two axis, as no vehicle was allowed into or outside the state.





Security operatives were deployed to restore law and order, as youths carrying weapons were at both side of the divides.





It was reported that the relationship between Goje and his erstwhile godson, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is sour recently over control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

