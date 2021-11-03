They Want To Destabilise My Govt..Hope Uzodinma Cries Out

Published:

The Imo State Government has raised the alarm over an alleged fresh plot to destabilise the state by a former governor of the state and some unnamed politicians.





The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, raised the alarm on Tuesday at a press conference.





Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, have been having a running battle over developments in the state.





Emelumba said, “A former governor of the state and other disgruntled politicians have voted a hefty N5 billion with which to trigger another round of security crisis in the state.





“A serving member of the House of Representatives from Imo State is coordinating the destabilisation plot.





“Part of the plot is to raise a petition to the inspector general of police that security has collapsed in the state and that the government has been overwhelmed by the challenges.





“They are going to use the recent unfortunate fate of our two royal fathers from Njaba to anchor their campaign.”





The commissioner said after the petition, the politicians planned to start a destructive campaign and sponsor sundry protests for the declaration of a state of emergency in Imo.

