Sanwoolu Suspends LASBCA Boss Over Collapsed 20 Storey Building

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr. Gbolahan Oki,

The governor also said the government will find out what went wrong and punish those indicted in the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Monday.

The Governor, as a first step, has directed that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect, be suspended from work immediately. The suspension is indefinite.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso.





Part of the statement read, “The Lagos State Government is setting up an independent panel to probe the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

“Members of the panel will be drawn from the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners Nigeria Society of Engineers, and other professional bodies.

“It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence. The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the government.





“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the government will surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted.

