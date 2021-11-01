Revealed : See Full List Of Phones WhatsApp Will Block This November Forever

Published:

From today November 1, WhatsApp will be blocked on millions of phones across the world.

Few weeks ago, UK Sun had reported that some iPhones and Android mobiles would be locked out of WhatsApp forever.

In the tech space, companies usually stop supporting older devices.

Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

In a report, the British tabloid gave possible reasons why tech companies withdraw support for older devices.

“Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android.”

“That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software,” the report read.

According to the tabloid, from November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will not be functional on the devices listed below.





Galaxy Trend Lite





Galaxy Trend II





Galaxy SII





Galaxy S3 mini





Galaxy Xcover 2





Galaxy Core





Galaxy Ace 2





Lucid 2





Optimus F7





Optimus F5





Optimus L3 II Dual





Optimus F5





Optimus L5





Best L5 II





Optimus L5 Dual





Best L3 II





Optimus L7





Optimus L7 II Dual





Best L7 II





Optimus F6, Enact





Optimus L4 II Dual





Optimus F3





Best L4 II





Best L2 II





Optimus Nitro HD





Optimus 4X HD





Optimus F3Q





ZTE V956





Grand X Quad V987





Grand Memo





Xperia Miro





Xperia Neo L





Xperia Arc S





Alcatel





Ascend G740





Ascend Mate





Ascend D Quad XL





Ascend D1 Quad XL





Ascend P1 S





Ascend D2





Archos 53 Platinum





HTC Desire 500





Caterpillar Cat B15





Wiko Cink Five





Wiko Darknight





Lenovo A820





UMi X2





Run F1





THL W8





iPhone SE





iPhone 6S





iPhone 6S Plus

