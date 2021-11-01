Revealed : See Full List Of Phones WhatsApp Will Block This November Forever

From today November 1, WhatsApp will be blocked on millions of phones across the world.
Few weeks ago, UK Sun had reported that some iPhones and Android mobiles would be locked out of WhatsApp forever.
In the tech space, companies usually stop supporting older devices.
Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.
In a report, the British tabloid gave possible reasons why tech companies withdraw support for older devices.
“Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android.”
“That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software,” the report read.
According to the tabloid, from November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will not be functional on the devices listed below.
Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2
Lucid 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus F5
Optimus L5
Best L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Best L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Best L7 II
Optimus F6, Enact
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Best L4 II
Best L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD
Optimus 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
ZTE V956
Grand X Quad V987
Grand Memo
Xperia Miro
Xperia Neo L
Xperia Arc S
Alcatel
Ascend G740
Ascend Mate
Ascend D Quad XL
Ascend D1 Quad XL
Ascend P1 S
Ascend D2
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Caterpillar Cat B15
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Lenovo A820
UMi X2
Run F1
THL W8
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
