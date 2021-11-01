Monday, 1 November 2021

Revealed : See Full List Of Phones WhatsApp Will Block This November Forever

Published: November 01, 2021

From today November 1, WhatsApp will be blocked on millions of phones across the world.

Few weeks ago, UK Sun had reported that some iPhones and Android mobiles would be locked out of WhatsApp forever.

In the tech space, companies usually stop supporting older devices.

Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

In a report, the British tabloid gave possible reasons why tech companies withdraw support for older devices.

“Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android.”

“That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software,” the report read.

According to the tabloid, from November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will not be functional on the devices listed below.


Galaxy Trend Lite


Galaxy Trend II


Galaxy SII


Galaxy S3 mini


Galaxy Xcover 2


Galaxy Core


Galaxy Ace 2


Lucid 2


Optimus F7


Optimus F5


Optimus L3 II Dual


Optimus F5


Optimus L5


Best L5 II


Optimus L5 Dual


Best L3 II


Optimus L7


Optimus L7 II Dual


Best L7 II


Optimus F6, Enact


Optimus L4 II Dual


Optimus F3


Best L4 II


Best L2 II


Optimus Nitro HD


Optimus 4X HD


Optimus F3Q


ZTE V956


Grand X Quad V987


Grand Memo


Xperia Miro


Xperia Neo L


Xperia Arc S


Alcatel


Ascend G740


Ascend Mate


Ascend D Quad XL


Ascend D1 Quad XL


Ascend P1 S


Ascend D2


Archos 53 Platinum


HTC Desire 500


Caterpillar Cat B15


Wiko Cink Five


Wiko Darknight


Lenovo A820


UMi X2


Run F1


THL W8


iPhone SE


iPhone 6S


iPhone 6S Plus


