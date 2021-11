Published:

Emerging document has revealed that the Lagos State Government actually approved 15th floors for the collapsed Ikoyi building

A document exclusively sighted by CKN News showed that the document was issued to Fourscore Ltd on 5th and 9th April 2019

It also gave conditions to be met by the owners.

But the owners of the building sidelined the directive and erected six more floors

The building eventually collapsed, twenty two have been pulled out dead from the debris

