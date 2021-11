Published:

Ebonyi State International Airport is speedily becoming a reality.

The runway, taxiway, apron, terminal building, control tower, hangar, parking space are all simultaneously going on as can be seen in the picture attached.

The Airport Runway is constructed with 1 ft concrete pavement and promises to last beyond 50 years.

At the Airport completion, it will comfortably compete for the Best Airport in the country, both in size and quality delivery of services.









