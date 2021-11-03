PA To Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building Found Dead, Owner Still Trapped

Published:

Nifemi, the personal assistant to Femi Osibona, owner of the 21-storey building which collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, has been confirmed dead.





The source also said Osibona, the Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Limited, was trapped inside the building alongside Nifemi and Wale Bob-Oseni, his friend.





"The dead body of the PA (Personal Assistant), Nifemi, to the owner of the collapsed Lagos building has been recovered.





"The Police Orderly of the owner, Osibona says he is trapped in the rubble with his friend, Wale Bob-Oseni," the source said.





Bob-Oseni, a property and real estate dealer, has been alleged to be the developer of the building.





Not less than 15 people have so far been confirmed dead since the building located on Gerrard Road collapsed.





Rescue efforts are still ongoing at the scene of the incident with families and friends of those trapped in the building accusing government officials and rescue workers of being ineffective.





The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier suspended Gbolahan Oki, the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), over the incident.

