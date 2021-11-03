Ogun State Governor Donates N5m, House To OAU Best Graduating Medical Student ( Pictures)

Published:

Gov Abiodun gifts a bungalow, 5million Naira cash prize and scholarship to Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina, Best Graduating Student ever produced in the history of her department in OAU, Ile-Ife

She was presented house, cash and scholarship awards on behalf of the Ogun State Government.





Multiple award-winning Dr Adesina, proud indigene of Ogun State, graduated from the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University.





In line with the State Government's commitment to hard work portrayed in indigenes within and outside the State, she has been gifted a bungalow, 5million Naira cash prize and residency scholarship at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH.





