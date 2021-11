Published:

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says 'Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman is the best ever welterweight of all time, after his victory against rival Colby Covington.

Usman retained the welterweight championship with a unanimous decision win inside New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The rematch didn't have the same torrid pace as the first meeting between the two in December 2019.









