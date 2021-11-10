N450m Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Minister Bulama In Yobe

Published:

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, November 8, 2021 re-arraigned a former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Abdu Bulama before Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, on a seven count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N450 Million (Four Hundred and Fifty Million Naira).





Bulama was re-arraigned alongside a former Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development in Yobe State, Hon. Mohammed Kadai, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks.

