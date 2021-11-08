Mobile Court Sentences Man To 15 Months Imprisonment For Stealing Laptop In Lagos

Published:

Nnanna Kalu, 30, who was arrested and handed over to Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol team in Gbagada General Hospital for stealing medical worker’s laptop has been sentenced to 15-month imprisonment by the Lagos State Mobile Court.

Kalu was captured in a CCTV camera while stealing the laptop at General Hospital few weeks ago. The suspect last week returned to the hospital to steal again when he was spotted and arrested.

Coincidentally, the culprit was arrested putting on same t – shirt and trousers he wore when he was spotted on CCTV footage stealing a laptop.

Kalu disclosed that he roved hospitals in Lagos under the guise of seeking treatment to steal laptops and other valuables of medical workers and patients.

He added that he has stolen in J.K. Randle General Hospital, Surulere, BRT terminal in Yaba and Ikeja.

