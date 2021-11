Published:

Air Peace has celebrated one of it's own who made history as a female pilot.

This was a post by the airline

Meet Ibironke Rotimi-Olajide, the first female pilot in Africa to fly the new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. She's an amazing Senior First Officer who could be on your next flight. Let's show her some love...

