Meet Another Airport Bound Man Who Died In Collapsed 21 Storey Building

Few days after the recovery of the body of US-Based developer Wale Oseni from the rubbles of the collapsed 21 storey building in Ikoyi Lagos ,CKN News has learnt that another UK bound man has been revered from the debris

According to the report Samuel Iwelu was on his way to board a flight to London where he is based when he decided to make a quick stop at the ill fated building, he never made it out as the building collapsed .

This was how someone who is in the known about the incident posted it on her social media handle

"Today is not a good day for us as UK diasporan Samuel Iwelu’s body has just been retrieved from the collapsed building in Lagos. Samuel, 35, visited Nigeria for a wedding and went to visit the building on his way to the airport when tragedy struck. His aunt Pauline George is the deputy mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth. May he RIP"

