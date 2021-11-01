Latest News From Site Of Collapsed 20 Storey Building, Contractor Warned Owners Over Substandard Materials ( See Videos )

Published:

Three persons have been rescued alive from the debris of the 21-storey building that collapsed this afternoon on Gerald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

However, an unspecified number of persons are still trapped.

Rescue operators comprising officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Police, among others are still battling to save other victims.

The building which was still under construction caved in at about 2pm, burying workers at the sight.





South West Coordinator of the NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said that efforts were being made to invite the Military to take over the operation.

He said” Three persons have been brought out alive so far. We don’t know how many are still trapped. Meanwhile, we are moving in the Military to take over operations because it is beyond the capacity of the civil operators.

“We don’t want it to be like the Synagogue case where it took seven to eight days”.

Meaning an emerging letter has revealed that the firm of structural engineers engaged by the owners of the proper had withdrawn their services over a year ago due to the substandard materials being deployed the owners

