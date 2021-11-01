Lagos Based Businessman Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri

Published:

A Lagos based businessman has been killed by unknown gunmen in Imo State.

Anayo Onwumere, who practices his trade at Clegg street Ojuelegba , Lagos was killed on Friday while on his way to the burial of the mother of one of his friends

According to a trending voice note on social media, Anayo has just taken delivery of two containers of car spare parts from Japan worth millions of Naira

He decided to honor his friend with his presence at the funeral.

On landing at Imo State airport ,they were on their way to the venue in a Sienna bus when they were attacked by unknown gunmen , Anayo died in the shooting thereby throwing his family into mourning

Share This