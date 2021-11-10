INEC Declares Charles Soludo Anambra Governor Elect

The Returning Officer of the Anambra Governorship Election, Prof Florence Obi, announced the result on Wednesday morning at the INEC office in Awka, Anambra State.





Soludo was declared winner after a supplementary election was held in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.





Soludo won with 112,229 votes beating Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress who got 43,285 votes.





Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party polled 21,261 votes came fourth.