I See A Cloud Of Glory Sitting On Your Head ..Fr Mbaka Tells APC Guber Candidate Andy Ubah

Published:

The firebrand Rev. Fr. Camilus Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, met with Sen. Andy Uba, committing his aspirations to restore the dignity and sanctity of Anambra State into the hands of God.

Praying, Rev. Fr Mbaka prophesied to Sen. Andy Uba saying " I see the cloud of Glory sitting on your head and what's written is written"

Recall that in 2010, Rev. Fr. Mbaka prophesied that Charles Soludo would never become the Governor of Anambra State.

Sen. Andy Uba is being tipped by many observers and opinion poll to win the Anambra Gubernatorial Election. So far, one Senator, 8 Federal Lawmakers, including Chukwuma Umeoji, and 8 House of Assembly members have defected to the APC from various parties in support of the candidature of Sen. Andy Uba making him the frontrunner in the Gubernatorial race

As it is written in: Romans 9V 15: "I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion." The Lord has decided to show Andy Uba mercy.

Share This