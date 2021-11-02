Humility: Davido Is Different From The Rest...Yinka Ayefele

Published:

He is different from the others ,that's the exact words of gospel juju musician Yinka Ayefele describing the behaviour of International act Davido

Ayefele while narrating his meeting with Davido at Atlanta, USA airport spoke on how Davido came to greet him on sighting him at the airport

Hear him

"Together in ATL ...

I admire your humbleness and humility my brother, I didn't see him but he saw me from a far distance and ran down to me, shouting my daddy, @davido I love you more today. You are different from them. Oyato siwon joor"

Share This