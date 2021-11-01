Gulder Ultimate Search Participant Sent Packing For Threatening Fellow Housemate

Published:

A Gulder Ultimate Search housemate has been sent packing by the organizers of the show

Mfon Mikel Esin has been evicted from the jungle for threatening his fellow warrior.

His fellow warrior said to him " guy are you wearing my slippers" , mfon asked her why she referred to him as "guy".

As the issue went on, Mfon started threatening the babe(his fellow warrior) and told her to watch her back from today, in the jungle and outside the jungle that he will kill her.

So his words, actions and reactions wasn't a good one, he was sent home.

The reality show is sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc

Share This