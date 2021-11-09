Gov Uzodinma Receives Newly Elected Imo Speaker

Published:

Governor Hope Uzodinma has received in audience the newly elected Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly Hon Kennedy Ibeh in his office

This was his post on the event

Yesterday, I received the Speaker Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh and other Members of the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) at the Government House and with the new dawn at the State Assembly, I am optimistic that the Legislature have formed a new and united alliance for a productive legislation to the State.





While I have maintained my submission to the Independence of the Legislature and reverence to the principles of Separation of Powers, I appeal for the collaborative effort amongst all arms of Government in order to deliver dividends to the people.





I therefore, encouraged the Members of the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) to play down on all factors that militate against unity in the House while assuring of the Executive's commitment towards a healthy synergy in Governance to the people.





- Hope Uzodimma

Share This