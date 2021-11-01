GMD UBA, Kennedy Uzoka wins ‘Finovator of The Year’ Award,UBA ‘Excellence In Digital Banking’ Award

Published:

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, has been announced as the winner of the Finovator of the Year’ Award for the year 2021.

The Finovator of the Year’ Award is organised by the Finnovex West Africa Awards 2021, co-located with Finnovex West Africa Virtual Summi, Uzoka was selected as the winner of the award in recognition and appreciation of his effort and exceptional service provided in the field of financial services.

The United Bank for Africa, Africa’s global bank, was also named as winner, ‘Excellence in Digital Banking’ award at the same event.

Uzoka who was excited over both awards disclosed that over the last few months, UBA has set out on a mission to upgrade its banking channels and has invested in the latest technology to boost its digital offerings to customers, adding that this venture has been paying-off for the bank.

He said, “Recognitions such as these show that we at UBA, are indeed doing something right, and I want to assure all our customers and stakeholders that we will continue to leverage our diversified business model and dedicated workforce to further strengthen our position as ‘Africa’s Global Bank’.

“We promise to do all we can to ensure that our customers remain central to our decisions in every aspect and dimension of our remarkable organisation, and this is more than a clarion call to service excellence,” the GMD said.

While presenting the awards at the virtual event, the Conference Manager, Finnovex West Africa Awards 2021, Ancy Antony, said, “It is our utmost delight to honour the pioneers and visionaries who have transformed the financial services industry and present you with this award”.

Ancy added that the Finnovex Awards cherishes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the banking and finance industry, and is aimed at honouring organisations and individuals, that have consistently demonstrated exemplary performance.

As they congratulated Uzoka and the UBA Group over the awards, the organisers explained that the Finnovex is the leading series of summits on financial services innovation and excellence that examines the future of financial services on how disruptive innovations are reshaping the way they are structured, provisioned and consumed.

United Bank for Africa Plc is Africa’s global bank, offering financial services to more than twenty five million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries.

With presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services

