FRSC Name Academy Multi Purpose Hall After Osita Chidoka

Federal Road Safety Commission today named the Multi-Purpose Hall at the FRSC ACADEMY Udi after former Corps Marshal Osita Chidoka

This was his post on the honor

The Academy, started during my tenure, has grown rapidly and today commenced the Senior Course 1 of the FRSC Command and Staff College.

The NUC has also approved the commencement of the Post Graduate training in conjunction with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri. We signed the first agreement with FUTO during my time, and I am happy it is finally taking off.

Interestingly, all Past Corps Marshals were present today as we continue a tradition of cordial relationship amongst past leaders of the Corps.

I commended President M. Buhari and the Corps for their commitment to completing ongoing projects started by the past government. I also commended the President for speaking up for Road Safety during his 1st October speech.

Thank you, Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi, for carrying the banner of competent and innovative leadership tradition aloft.

