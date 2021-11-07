FG To Send Native Doctors/Herbalists To China For Training.

Published:

Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, Thursday, disclosed that herbal medicine production will hit $50 billion by 2030.





He made this known on the occasion of the Nigerian-Chinese traditional medicine seminar and lecture, with the theme: “Alternative Medicine from Natural Products for Effective Treatment of Diseases.”





He said that as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, “it has been estimated that herbal medicine will hit $50 billion by 2030,” he stated.





He added that “It is important that youths are sensitized on the knowledge of herbal medicine from natural products for the treatment of diseases. Youths have a very important role in improving the Nigerian economy effectively.





“The Ministry through its agencies is willing to support youths who have innovative ideas and interest in herbal medicine as we have been partnering with appropriate Institutions and some Traditional Medicine Practitioners across Nigeria to facilitate scientific evaluation, clinical trials and registration of herbal recipes found to be therapeutic for the management of diseases.”





Abdullahi noted that the Ministry is also working to assist, demystify and scientifically validate traditional medicine, which he said would give people the opportunity to make informed choices.





He however assured that the Ministry is willing to collaborate with the Chinese government to improve herbal medicine in Nigeria, adding that it will support youths who have innovative ideas and interest in herbal medicine.





