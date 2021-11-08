Femi Osibona: Ogun State Governor Visits Father of Late Collapsed Ikoyi Building's Owner

Published:

The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of Femi Osibona as a sad loss to his family.

The Ogun governor said this after visiting members of the Osibona family on Sunday, November 7 Governor Abiodun also met with the late real estate tycoon's aged father, Chief Emmanuel Osibona

Chief Osibona, according to Ogun governor, is the Baba Ijo of Our Saviour's Anglican Church, Ikenne.

On his Facebook page, Governor Abiodun said he commiserated with the deceased's father over the unfortunate incident and prayed God to grant him and the entire family the fortitude to bear what he called a sad and irreparable loss.

Share This