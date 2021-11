Published:

The EFCC, on Thursday, November 4, 2021 presented it sixth prosecution witness, PW6, in the ongoing money laundering trial of former Niger State governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and two others; Tanko Beji and Umar Nasko before Justice Mikail Aliyu of the Niger state High Court.

The defendants are being prosecuted for alleged criminal breach of trust and diversion of Two Billion Naira Ecological Fund.





Share This