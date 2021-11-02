EFCC Releases Businessman Obi Cubana

Published:

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The news about his release was shared by his colleague and friend, Instigator PH via his Instagram page.

He wrote: “Thank u Jesus!! @obi_cubana is free. We gat Jesus!!! . Dis Dance is for all my fans. I love u all.”

He also shared a post that reads: “Breakinh Newz. Obi Cubana is free. Confirmed by me, only 1 instigator. Give away loading.”





