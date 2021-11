Published:

IN SOCIETIES WHERE STEWARDSHIP MATTERS, PERFORMANCE VALUE IS A SINEQUANON FOR LEADERSHIP TRUST.

WATCH AS AIT SHOWCASES THE TRANSFORMATIONAL MIRACLE IN EBONYI STATE UNDER THE ABLE LEADERSHIP OF HIS EXCELLENCY ENGR CHIEF DAVID NWEZE UMAHI FNSE FNATE (AKUBARAOHA) GOVERNOR OF EBONYI STATE.





MOI&SO....... Building a City of David





Video





Share This