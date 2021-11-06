Checkout The Number Of Officers Police , NSCDC , FRSC Deployed On Today's Anambra Election

Published:

Nigeria Police Force deploys 2 DIGs, 5 AIGs, 14 Commissioners of Police, 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police and 34,587 personnel made up of conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel. Others are the Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Police Medical Teams as well as the Police Airwing, the Force Marine and the Force Animal Branch.





NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel, including NSCDC Arms Squad Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Unit.





In addition, personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo and Benue have been placed on standby, in case there is the need for reinforcement.





FRSC deploys 1,500 Personnel, 35 Vehicles, 2 tow trucks and ambulances





Military Police deploys 300 Personnel with 3 helicopters, 6 gunboats and 5 speedboats.

