Breaking : Speaker, Imo State House Of Assembly Impeached, New Speaker Emerges

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem has been impeached as the Speaker during the House plenary session today following several allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.





The former Speaker was impeached following the unanimous decision of the 19 members out of 27 lawmakers in a signed letter read on the floor of the house which accused the former Speaker of gross misconduct and abuse of office.





Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh who is the member representing Obowo State Constituency has been sworn in immediately as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.





Recall that over the past weeks, the former Speaker Paul Emeziem has been called out to resign and several groups in the state calling on his colleagues to suspend him over what they described as unconstitutional and undemocratic activities of the former Speaker in the State Assembly ranging from Anti-party activities, withholding of members allowances, illegal suspension of 6 members, amongst many other things.

His Profile

Hon. Barr Kennedy Ibeh was born in Lagos State on 25th June 1976.

His Academic Work:

with a grade A in his common entrance Examination at Regina Caeli Primary School Umunachi Obowu, Hon Barr Kennedy Ibeh proceeded to the prestigious Ascol Comprehensive Secondary School Ajeokuta, Kogi State. Fortunately, the political life of his late father, Hon Stanley Ibeh brought the young Chodozie Ibeh back to Eastern Nigeria where he eventually completed his secondary education. Therefore, he registered and wrote his Senior Secondary Certificate Examination in Okenanlogh Secondary Technical School Obowu and the result was excellent.

Kennedy Ibeh eventually gained admission into Enugu State University of Science and Technology to study Political Science. After one year, he made an astonishing 4.52 CGPA and was persuaded by his Lecturers to transfer to faculty of Law. In 1996, young Kennedy\’s name appeared as number one in the University\’s Intra-University transfer list to study Law. All through his career as a Law student he was excellent to the admiration of his Lecturers and consternation of his classmates. In 2004/2005, Kennedy Ibeh graduated from Nigerian Law School Lagos Campus where he made a glowing Upper (2 /1). He also holds a master Degree in Law from Abia state University Uturu.

His Legal Life:

Barr Kennedy Ibeh was called to Nigerian Bar in 2005 and commend Legal pupilage in Owerri. He was attached to Late Barr Uzoma Nwogu of Uzoma Nwogu & Co Barristers and Solicitors Chambers of No 1 Lobo Street Owerri Imo State.

His Political Life:

While in legal practice, Barr. Kennedy Ibeh joined the People\’s Democratic Party in 2006 and in 2008 he was appointed a Transition Committee member for Obowu LGA and it is on record that he is still the youngest to have held the office in Obowu.

However, in 2010 he became the councilor representing Okenanlogho Ward after series of elections between 2006 and 2010, a position the father held some years back. And fortunately, Hon Barr Kennedy Ibeh emerged the Lease of Obowu Legislative Council in 2011 until the then in-coming Governor of Imo State H.E Rochas Okorocha dissolved the. LGA Council Officers on the 6th of June 2011.

His mastery of Political World gave him relevance in a new APGA government in the same 2011 that her was appointed a Special Assistant Political to the then Commissioner of Finance, Dcn Chike Okafor, a position that he effectively used to switch the political tide of Obowu LGA to the glory of God. In 2013, Hon Barr Kennedy Ibeh was appointed Special Assistant on Labour Matters by His Excellency Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha, but this appointment was short lived because after 3 months, the Governor dissolved his cabinet. However, Hon Kennedy Ibeh was reappointed Special Adviser Political to the Finance Commissioner Dcn Chike Okafor who was reappointed a second time by the Governor two months later.

By 2015, in a most convincing free, fair and revolutionary election ever recorded in the history of Obowu LGA, Hon Barr Kennedy Ibeh under the platform of APC became the Honourable Member Representing Obowu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly and was sworn in on the 11th of June 2015. Months later, he became and still is the Deputy Majority Leader of the 8th Assembly.

HIS MARITAL LIFE

Hon Barr Kennedy Ibeh is married to Mrs Uche Kennedy Ibeh nee Uliem and their marriage is blessed with three lovely children, Kamsiyochukwu Kennedy Ibeh and Kosisochukwu Kennedy Ibeh (twins sons) and a daughter, Adaolisa Kennedy Ibeh to the glory of God.

Chieftaincy​ Titles:

\”Ihemba of Umuosochie\”

\”Nkenke Enyi Umuariam Ancient Kingdom\”

\”Nkenke Enyi Umuokeh Autonomous Community\”

\”Nkenke Enyi Nnebi-na_Asonye Autonomous Community\”

Hon Barr Kennedy Ibeh is a philanthropist, a naturalist, a realist, but above all he is connected to God and His ways more than you can ever imagine

