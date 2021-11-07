Breaking : Soludo Takes Commanding Lead In Anambra Guber Election ( See Results Of LGAs Declared So Far)

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is now leading in one-third of the entire Local Government Areas in Anambra State.
There are 21 LGAs in the state and the APGA candidate has cleared out all the seven LGAs that have been announced so far.
The LGAs are Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Enugu Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra East.
Neither APC nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won any LGA where results have been declared.
As of two hours ago Soludo was leading in five LGAs. By the time when two new LGAs were announced, the APGA candidate still carried the day there.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sunday for the final collation.
In the meantime, below are the results of the seven the LGAs that have been announced so far.
Njikoka LGA
APC – 3216
APGA – 8803
PDP – 3409
Orumba South LGA
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4394
PDP: 1672
AWKA SOUTH LGA
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
Onitsha South LGA
APC – 2050
APGA – 4281
PDP – 2253
Anambra East LGA
APC 381
APGA: 4584
PDP: 313
Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
Anaocha LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108
