Breaking : Soludo Takes Commanding Lead In Anambra Guber Election ( See Results Of LGAs Declared So Far)

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is now leading in one-third of the entire Local Government Areas in Anambra State.

There are 21 LGAs in the state and the APGA candidate has cleared out all the seven LGAs that have been announced so far.

The LGAs are Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Enugu Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra East.

Neither APC nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won any LGA where results have been declared.

As of two hours ago Soludo was leading in five LGAs. By the time when two new LGAs were announced, the APGA candidate still carried the day there.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sunday for the final collation.

In the meantime, below are the results of the seven the LGAs that have been announced so far.





Njikoka LGA

APC – 3216

APGA – 8803

PDP – 3409





Orumba South LGA

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4394

PDP: 1672





AWKA SOUTH LGA

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489





Onitsha South LGA

APC – 2050

APGA – 4281

PDP – 2253





Anambra East LGA

APC 381

APGA: 4584

PDP: 313





Anaocha LGA





APC – 2085

APGA – 6911

PDP – 5,108

