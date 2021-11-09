Breaking : Retired General, Orderly Assassinated In Kaduna

Published:

A Former director, medical training operation, at the Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal M. M. Maisaka (Rtd) was assassinated by unknown gun men Monday night at his residence in Rigasa, Kaduna State.

He was killed alongside his orderly.

A message posted on social media by one of his children said

“Innalillahi wa innailaihir raijun…pls say a prayer for my Dad (Air vice marshal maisaka). He was assassinated at his residence yesterday alongside his orderly.”

Maisaka is known as one of the finest neurologists in Nigeria before he took ill sometime ago, and went to India for treatment.

He returned from India about two months ago.

Reports had it that a threat message was sent to him about two weeks ago which was reported to the security operatives.

He is the proprietor of MSK Hospital

The Police and Kaduna State government have not issued any statement on the incident





