Breaking : Pastor E A Adeboye Speaks On Collapsed 21 Storey Lagos Building

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christain Church of God Pastor E A Adeboye has prayed for the repose of the souls of all those who.lost their lives in the collapsed 21 storey building in Lagos.

Pastor Adeboye while speaking today at a church service monitored by CKN News on Dove TV expressed his sympathy to the people and Government of Lagos as well as at the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident

He asked the congregation to pray against further collapsed buildings in Lagos and Nigeria

Pastor Adeboye also used the opportunity to announce the theme of this years end of year Holy Ghost Conference which is termed THE SIEGE IS OVER

