A two star General with the Nigeria Air force Air Vice Marshal M U Ekpoh is dead

Until his death on Tuesday, he was the Managing Director of Nigeria Air Force Properties Ltd

CKN News could not ascertain as at the time of going to press what led to his demise.

AVM Ekpoh is a 1983 Alumnus of Federal Government College Kano and celebrated his birthday on 29th October 2021

His death is coming barely 24 hours after the assassination of another retired Air Vice Marshal in Kaduna

