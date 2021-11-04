Breaking : Body Of Femi Osibona, MD Of Collapsed 21 Storey Building Recovered From Debris ( See Picture)

Published:





Femi Osibona, Chief Executive Officer of Fourscore Homes Limited, is dead.

Osibona is the owner of the company which constructed the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday.

Rescue workers, who spoke on the matter said his corpse was recovered from the rubbles some minutes ago.





There have been concerns over the whereabouts of Osibona, Wale Bob-Oseni, his friend, and others trapped in the building.

Bob-Oseni, who was to catch a flight to the US, briefly made a detour to see the project on the invitation of the developer but did not walk out alive.

While nine people were rescued, 38 have been confirmed dead

