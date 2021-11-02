Breaking: Bandits Storm University Of Abuja, Kidnap Lecturers

Published:

Some staff of the University of Abuja have been abducted by suspected bandits.

According to sources, the incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A resident, Dzarma Idris, said that sporadic gunshots started at 12:14am before the victims were whisked away.

Another resident said seven persons were abducted in the attack.

He said the gunmen operated for over two hours.

Confirming the attack, spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said the security operatives are on top of the situation.

She did not give details of the number of persons abducted.

The university also confirmed the development but did not give details of abducted staff.

“Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University in the early hours of today.”

“Our Safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilised to secure the quarters.

“We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men. Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return. A sad day for us, indeed,” the statement read.





