Published:





Another building has collapsed in the Lekki area of Lagos State

The collapsed building which is located in Osapa London is under construction.

The number of casualties cannot be ascertained as at the time of going to press

This collapsed is coming less than 24 four hours after the collapse of a 21-storey building at Gerrard road Ikoyi

15 people have so far been confirmed dead from yesterday's incident

More details unfolding

Share This