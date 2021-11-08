Breaking: Air Force Officer Arrested In Connection With Deadly August Attack On Nigerian Defence Academy ( See Pictures )

Published:

A Nigerian Air Force officer, Sergeant Torsobo Solomon has been arrested in connection with the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Solomon, who is currently attached to the Air Force Comprehensive School, Yola, was arrested on Monday in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

According to a top source, Sergeant Solomon was arrested on the order of the Base Commander as requested by the NDA Commander for an offence connected with the recent attack on NDA, Kaduna.

He was said to have been arrested with arms and ammunition.

The military source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, "On 08 Nov 21, at about 0600hr, NAF07/ 23922, SGT Torsobo Solomon of 153 BSG (AIRFORCE COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL YOLA) was arrested on the order of the Base Commander as requested by the NDA Commander for an offence connecting with arms and ammunition with recent bandit attack at NDA Kaduna.

"At about 0815hr, ATR with reg no NAF 930 to arrive flight line to convey him from Yola to NDA KADUNA for further interrogation.

