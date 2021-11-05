Breaking : Abducted UNIABUJA Lecturers Rescued

Published:

The FCT Police Command and joint security operatives have rescued kidnapped University of Abuja professors and two other children

Spokesman of police in Abuja, DSP Josephine Adeh who made the disclosure this morning noted that they were all rescued unhurt.

Gunmen abducted six people early on November 2, 2021 from the university near the international airport

A police truck is stationed outside the University of Abuja Staff Quarters gate where unknown gunmen kidnapped people amongst whom were 2 of the university professors, lecturers and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria on November 2, 2021

