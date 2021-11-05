Body Of US-Based Real Estate Dealer Wale Bob-Oseni Recovered From Site Of Collapsed Building

Published:

The body of a US-based real estate dealer Wale Bob-Oseni has been recovered from the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerrard Road in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Monday.

Mr Bob-Oseni’s body was recovered on Thursday after that of the developer of the building Femi Osibona was pulled out.





Bob-Oseni was on his way back to the US on Monday when he got a call from Osibona to check out the project.

Both friends were subsequently trapped when the building collapsed.





About 40 corpses are said to have been pulled out so far from the rubble which has left many families devastated.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the collapsed building.





The governor, in a statement by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, commiserated with all those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

“All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period,” he said.





