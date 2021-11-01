Bandits Invade Kaduna Church, Kill Two ,Abduct Others

Published:

Some gunmen on Sunday invaded the Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two while scores were said to have been abducted.

The President of the Kaduna Baptist Convention, Rev. Ishaya Jangado, confirmed the incident but noted that the exact number of those abducted had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

“The incident occurred this morning but we don’t know the exact number of people that were kidnapped yet,” he said.

No official confirmation came too from either the state government or the police as the Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammad Jalige, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile telephone was not connecting.





Chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab, while reacting to the incident, said the attack was “another sad story of how deteriorating our insecurity has become.”

Hayab added: “Citizens are being killed like chickens with only press statements as consolation.

“These evil people have troubled us for too long.

