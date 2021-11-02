Arrest : DSS DG Son Backs Obi Cubana, Blasts EFCC

Published:

Abba Bichi, the son of the director-general of the State Security Service, SSS, has faulted the arrest of a famous Nigerian socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





Obi Cubana was detained by the EFCC on Monday over allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.





But Abba, a soccer buff and partygoer, posted Obi Cubana’s picture with the title: “A man of honour and dignity” on his verified Instagram page.





When a commenter drew his attention to the fact that it was allegation and he should be allowed to prove the allegations wrong, Abba retorted, saying the anti-graft agency works for politicians.





They [EFCC] are politicians’ puppet, that’s why! Imagine a sensible person will choose a politician over a hardworking man! That is why Nigeria is messed up,” Abba replied.





The post had generated over 100 comments in the last 12 hours.





Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he organised a lavish burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State, where creme de la creme of Nigerian socialites attended.





The anti-graft agency is yet to officially speak on the arrest.









Share This