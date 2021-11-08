APC Calls For Cancellation Of Anambra Guber Results

Published:

The All Progressives Congress has called on INEC to cancel the results of the Anambra State gubernatorial election

This was the press statement issued by the party in Awka









APC calls for the cancellation of Anambra State Gubernatorial election

"What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big time electoral fraud and malpractice. We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra Gubernatorial election.

"The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor Willie Obiano manipulated the whole electoral system and we'll stand to resist it.

"Ndi Anambra wants an APC Governor and there's nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity. We virtually won in all the local government but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo through instrumentality corrupt minded INEC officers subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

"We want INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices. But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitelly challenge the election process at the court of law, up-to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us."

~ Chief Basil Ejidike

APC Chairman, Anambra State

Share This