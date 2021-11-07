Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah Wins One LGA As Soludo Consolidates Win 9 LGA Wins ( Breakdown Of Latest Results)

Published:

The candidate of the YYP Senator has won his Local Government in the latest result coming out from INEC on the gubernatorial election in Anambra State

This is coming on the heels of the declaration of results of ten LGAs ,nine of which has been won by Prof Charles Soludo of APGA





Official INEC results for 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election so far





(1) Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360





(2) Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919





(3) Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900





(4) Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407





(5) Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868





(6) Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559





(7) Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752





(8) Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271





(9) Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924





(10) Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485





