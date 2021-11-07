Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah Wins One LGA As Soludo Consolidates Win 9 LGA Wins ( Breakdown Of Latest Results)

The candidate of the YYP Senator has won his Local Government in the latest result coming out from INEC on the gubernatorial election in Anambra State
This is coming on the heels of the declaration of results of ten LGAs ,nine of which has been won by Prof Charles Soludo of APGA
Official INEC results for 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election so far
(1) Dunukofia LGA
APC 1991
APGA 4124
PDP 1680
YPP 1360
(2) Awka South LGA
APC 2595
APGA 12,891
PDP 5498
YPP 919
(3) Oyi LGA
APC 2830
APGA 6133
PDP 2484
YPP 900
(4) Ayamelum LGA
APC 2409
APGA 3424
PDP 2804
YPP 407
(5) Anaocha LGA
APC 2085
APGA 6911
PDP 5108
YPP 868
(6) Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA 9747
PDP 1380
YPP 559
(7) Idemili South LGA
APC 1039
APGA 2312
PDP 2016
YPP 752
(8) Onitsha South LGA
APC 2050
APGA 4281
PDP 2253
YPP 271
(9) Njikoka LGA
APC 3216
APGA 8803
PDP 3409
YPP 924
(10) Nnewi North LGA
APC 1278
APGA 3369
PDP 1511
YPP 6485
