Anambra Election: Gov Obiano Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holiday

Published:

Anambra govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free for governorship election

The Anambra State government has declared Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5, as work-free days ahead of the Saturday's governorship election.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Harry Udu, the state Head of Service in Awka, the state capital.

The statement said the work-free days were to enable residents in the state to move to the locations where they registered as voters.

According to Udu, Governor Willie Obiano has approved the two days as work-free.

“This will enable public servants in Anambra State to travel to their respective communities to cast their votes on Saturday, November 6,” he stated.

Similarly, the Police Command in the state said there would be a total lockdown from Thursday to enable the police to take control of the space and deal with situations promptly.

Mr Echeng Echeng, Commissioner of Police in the state, said measures had been put in place to ensure maximum security of life and property.

DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, Zone 13 PPRO and Head, Media for Anambra governorship election, who disclosed this in a statement, said police assets and personnel posted from various commands and formations had started arriving.

Share This