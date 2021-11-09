Alleged N88.1m Fraud: Court Adjourns Amusa Azeez Trial Till Dec. 9

Published:

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has adjourned till December 9 and 10, 2021 the trial of one Amusa Abiodun Azeez, who is standing trial for an alleged N88.1million fraud.

The EFCC, is prosecuting Azeez on four counts bordering on possession of fraudulent documents and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct to the tune of N88,187,773.64 (Eighty-eight Million One Hundred and Eighty-seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy-three Naira Sixty-four Kobo).

He pleaded "not guilty" to the charges when he was first arraigned on November 1, 2021.

