Alleged N553.8m Fraud: EFCC Presents More Evidence Against Couple In Lagos

The ongoing trial of a couple, Oladeji and Omotayo Henry, alongside their company, Built Global Concepts, for an alleged N555,820,000 fraud continued on Thursday, November 4, 2021 before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting more evidence against them.





The EFCC had , on March 4, 2020, arraigned the defendants on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal, and stealing contrary to sections 411, 280(2)(f), 280(1)(b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

