Alleged N1.7bn Fraud: Court Dismisses Ex Bellview, First Nation Airways MD, Kayode Odukoya’s No-case Submission

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has dismissed the no-case submission filed by Kayode Odukoya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bellview and First Nation Airways Limited, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC, for an alleged N1.7bn fraud.

The court subsequently ordered him to open his defence on January 17, 2022.

Odukoya is standing trial alongside First Nation Airways Limited and Bellview Airlines Limited on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery, use of false document, perjury, stealing and obtaining credit by fraud contrary to sections 85(1), 86(1), 278(1)&(b), 285(1), 313(1)(a) &(b), 361(1)(a)& (b), 363 (1) and 364(1) of the criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2011.

